A car crash snarled traffic on Pleasant Street in Brunswick Tuesday afternoon. Darcie Moore / The Times Record

 

BRUNSWICK — No one was seriously injured in a crash that snarled traffic on Pleasant Street Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 2:20 p.m. near McDonald’s. Traffic headed north toward downtown was temporarily rerouted through the parking lot of the former Ford dealership across the street from McDonald’s.

The road was cleared within an hour.

No other information was immediately available.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
brunswick maine, Times Record News
Related Stories
Latest Articles