SACO – Daniel L. Howard Sr., 78, of Saco, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at The Landing at Saco Bay. He was born in Rockland, on Nov. 13, 1941, the son of Daniel F. Howard and Lois Dalzell Howard. Dan attended Saco schools and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1960.

On May 5, 1962, he married Rita A. Labbe. Dan worked for several years at local companies and later worked for UPS delivery for 20 years. He completed his truck driving career with New Penn as a tractor trailer driver until his retirement.

Dan was predeceased by his father, Daniel F. and his mother, Lois, his brothers, Richard and his wife, Loraine, William and his wife, Claire, brother, Robert Teel, as well as brothers, Clinton and Donald Howard.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rita A. Howard of Saco, a son, Daniel L. Howard Jr. and his wife, Sally W. Howard, of Celebration, Florida, grandson, Andrew T. Howard of Atlanta, Georgia, granddaughters, Abigail L. Howard of Del Ray Beach, Florida and Kathryn A. Howard of Atlanta, Georgia, a sister, Ellena E. Burtt and two brothers, Clifford Howard and John Howard.

Friends and family are invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., with a memorial service at 12 p.m., in the Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. Interment will immediately follow at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. Please share online condolences at www.cotefuneralhome.com.

Dan has fought with Parkinson’s disease for many years being diagnosed when he was 65-years-old.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan’s memory can be made online to: www.maineparkinsonssociety.org

or, the Michael J. Fox Foundation by calling

1 (800) 708-7644

