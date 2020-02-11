PORTLAND – Ralph S. Nappi, a lifelong resident of Portland, peacefully passed away on Feb. 7, 2020, at the age of 91.Ralph was born on March 18, 1928, in Portland, Maine, the son of Benedetto S. and Carmilla M. (Macri) Nappi. He was the youngest and last surviving member among his brothers and sister. In order of age, they were Sam, Joe, Jim and Mary. Ralph was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, World War II veteran, shipbuilder, fisherman, carpenter, plumber, welder, coach and so much more to so many.Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Gloria A. (Young) Nappi; his children and their respective others, which include, Mike Nappi, Kim Nappi, Carmilla Yanez and her husband, Marcus, Joanna Huntington and her husband, Steve, Ralph Nappi and his wife, Susan, and Anthony Nappi and his wife, Nicole. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.Ralph’s life is being celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, from 4 -7 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, February 13. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. Friends and family are invited to a reception following the burial at home of Ralph and Susan Nappi.Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Ralph’s online guest book.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous