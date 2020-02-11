BIDDEFORD – Mr. Wayne F. Picard, 67, of Biddeford, Maine, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, following a sudden illness.

Wayne was born in Biddeford, Maine, August 26, 1952, to Fernand G. Picard and Ms. Helen Libby Picard.

Wayne worked for Biddeford Saco Water Company now known as Maine Water for 35 years before retiring in 2016 as a project coordinator engineer. Wayne enjoyed camping, bird hunting, fishing, and spending time at camp with family, especially fishing with his granddaughters.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Susan N. Picard of 50 years. Son and daughter-in-law, Cory and Cheryl Picard of Biddeford; Son, Craig Picard of Lincolnville; Son, Curt Picard of Biddeford. Three granddaughters, Caitlyn, Madison, and Alyssa of Biddeford.

Per Wayne’s wishes, a private inurnment will be held by the family. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of your choice.

