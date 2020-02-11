PORTLAND – Robert Stanley Curneil, 85, of Portland, passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2020. He was born in Dixfield, Maine, a son of Frank and Ruth Curneil. He graduated from Falmouth High School and then served in the Navy during the Korean War. He married Rose Ann Ciriello, and they raised their family in Cumberland where they lived for 52 years in the home that he built with his sons and his father. A reserve officer of the town of Cumberland, Bob also worked at the Main Post Office in Portland where he retired after 35 years. He was also a police officer for the town. A longtime member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, he loved to sing in the choir and sang for 20 years in the Magic of Christmas. He was an avid gardener, painter, and woodworker. One of his favorite past times was hosting Sunday dinner for his entire family and anyone else that decided to stop by for spaghetti and meatballs. He spent his final days as he always did: singing, making jokes, and telling stories while surrounded by his family.

He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Frank Curneil.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rose Ann Curneil; his oldest son, Mark and his wife, Martha; his son, David and Janet; his son, Jeff and his wife, Rose, and his daughter, Michelle and her husband, Bill. Bob is also survived by eight grandchildren, Alison, Casey, Aleisha, Robbie, Stacie, Eric, Ashley, and Sam, along with three great-grandchildren, Carter, Abby and Aubrey.

Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Friday, February 14, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. A reception will follow at the Italian Heritage Center in Portland.

