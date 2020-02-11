BAILEY ISLAND – Nancy Root Anthony, 76, of Bailey Island died peacefully on Feb. 9, 2020. She was born on Nov. 5, 1943 in Hyannis, Mass., the daughter of Willard and Eunice Root.

Her vocation was nursing and her passion was playing classical piano. She loved living in Maine, vigorously enjoying sailing, numerous outdoor sports, quiet pastimes and the warm companionship of close friends. Nancy was a loving mother, a devoted wife and a devout Christian.

Nancy is survived by her husband John; daughter Karen Ela and husband Craig; a sister, Maureen Mylander, a brother, David Root; a nephew and a niece.

For complete obituary and to express condolences visit the Funeral Alternatives website www.Funeralalternatives.net.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous