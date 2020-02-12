Maine Museum of Photographic Arts

Exhibits/Galleries

Faculty Triennial Exhibition, Institute of Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland. On view to March 1. Free, meca.edu.

“Perfection,” Able Baker Contemporary, 29 Forest Ave., Portland. Poses questions about what constitutes “perfection,” to March 2, ablebakercontemporary.com.

The Tolerance Project, a message of social acceptance, Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, through Feb. 22. Free, meca.edu.

Group Exhibit of Visual Arts Benefiting the World Wildlife Fund, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island, Portland, through Feb. 29. Free, richardboydartgallery.com.

“Who Is It?” Titi DeBaccarat’s solo show, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. Gallery hours 1-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Feb. 28.

“Collect, Convert, and Create: Dazzling Collages by Emily Blaschke,” Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., through Feb. 29. Free, yarmouthmehistory.org,

“Dash Masland: Recent Works from a Modern Quilter,” to March 6, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Work by a local woman, yarmouthlibrary.org/art-gallery.

Thursday 2/13

Elizabeth Moss Galleries, U.S. Route 1, Falmouth, opening reception 5-7 p.m. for “Our Home, Through the Seasons,” by Robert Wieferich and “Dog on Thin Ice,” by R. Brown Lethem, through March 7.

“Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Celebrates 10 Years and 100 Maine Photo Collectors,” 6 p.m. opening reception, USM Glickman Family Library, MMPA Gallery, 5th Floor, 314 Forest Ave., Portland. Featuring music by the Van Voorst Jazz Quartet. Free, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org.

Tuesday 2/18

“A Visual History of Impressionism,” 6:30 p.m., Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. Free, thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Film

Wednesday 2/12

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $20, statetheatreportland.com.

Thursday 2/13

“Deep Water,” 7 p.m., hosted by Yarmouth Historical Society and Royal River Conservation Trust at Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St. Free, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Saturday 2/15

Maine Filmmaker Showcase: “Brothers,” 7 p.m., Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $5, mainefilm.org.

Monday 2/17

Silent Film Series, 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. “Steamboat Bill, Jr.,” 1928 comedy starring Buster Keaton with live musical accompaniment, $10.

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects and scholars, portlandmuseum.org.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet/events.

Museums

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday; 9-11 a.m. members only; 5-8 p.m. first Friday night of each month with $2 admission. 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum Galleries and Store, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through April 30. 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 12-4 p.m. Sunday. 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. portlandmuseum.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Thursday 2/13

Citizen Cope, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $31, statetheatreportland.com.

GuGu Drum Group, 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. Drummers, storytellers and athletes from Shanghai, China, $25-$45, portlandovations.org.

Polly J, 8 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com. Free.

Reid Genauer, 8 p.m., Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland. $18, statetheatreportland.com.

Friday 2/14

Big Babe’s Valentine’s Jubilee, 7-11 p.m., Big Babe’s Tavern, 60 Ocean St., South Portland. Night of classic burlesque performances, dinner, drinks and dancing, $20.

Brazen Cane, 6 p.m., The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland. A little something for everyone to groove to, portholemaine.com.

Cat Stevens Tribute, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. Local acoustic duo and OLS staff members Tom DiMenna and Dave Taylor, $12-$15, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Saturday 2/15

Music & Muffins with Pretty Girls Sing Soprano, 10 a.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. Tight, clever and original harmonies. Free, princememorial.org.

Chris Klaxton, 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Spans the gamut: Duke Ellington, George Gershwin, Frank Loesser, Miles Davis. portcityblue.com.

Kevin Daniel & The Bottom Line, 8 p.m., Salvage BBQ, 919 Congress St., Portland. Americana, salvagebbq.com.

Xander Nelson Band and Tiger Bomb, 8 p.m., Big Babe’s Tavern, 60 Ocean St., South Portland. Free.

Ongoing

Afternoon Acoustic Concert, 3-5 p.m. every Saturday, Urban Farm Fermentory, Portland. Free, visitportland.com.

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 7 p.m., Sundays, MJ’s Wine Bar, One City Center, Portland. Free, bessjacques.com.

Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, live music 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com.

Irish Music Sessions, 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Jazz Friday with Latin infusion Viva, 8-11 p.m. The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Karaoke @ SPT, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Dance Party with rotating DJs, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Friday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Appropriate,” Feb. 15-March 1, SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland, in conjunction with Mad Horse Theatre Company. The plot of every American dysfunctional (white) family drama is thrown into one big pressure cooker, $15-$20, space538.org.

“South Pacific,” Tophat Miniature Stage Productions, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 14-15, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Featuring trained opera singer David Worobec in a full-length play with miniature figures, $15-$22, mayostreetarts.org.

Wednesday 2/12

Laughter in the Rafters, 8 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5, portlandempire.com.

Thursday 2/13

Naked Shakespeare: Love, 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Free, yarmouthlibrary.org.

Friday 2/14

Comedian Bob Marley, 7:30 p.m., Keeley’s Banquet Center, 178 Warren Ave., Portland. $32.50, keeleybanquets.com.

Titanic Mystery Dinner, 6 p.m., Stroudwater Distillery, 4 Thompsons Point, Portland. Mystery 207 presents an interactive show with catering by Locally Sauced. $75, kenmarcentertainment.com.

Bowdoin College of Art

Midcoast

Call for artists

Art2020, juried exhibit open to all Maine artists and those with a strong connection to the state, on view May 15-June 20, at 100 Water St. in Hallowell. Deadline for submissions is April 1; see harlowgallery.org/art2020.

Merrymeeting Arts Center, donations for “Equinauxion: Art Auction” accepted Feb. 19 and 26, March 4. Call 370-5002, email [email protected] for details.

Exhibits/Galleries

“One of Each,” Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, through March.

Freeport Visual Arts Collective at Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, through February. Area emerging and established artists who create 2D artwork, photography and sculpture are featured.

Saturday 2/22

Joy of Art Artist Talk, 11 a.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. Winners of People’s Choice Award and the Library Lovers’ Lottery announced. Winning artists in all categories will talk about their work. Free.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Film

Saturday 2/15

Longfellow Days 2020: “The Iron Horse,” 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick. How did Academy Award-winning director John Ford, born in Cape Elizabeth in 1894, make so many Westerns? Free.

Tuesday 2/18

Black History Month Film Series, 6:30 p.m., Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath. Free admission, popcorn and drinks.

Thursday 2/20

Midday Movie: “The Hustle” (2019), 1 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Free, engagedpatrons.org.

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure and foreign film, explorefrontier.com.

Museums

“Fast Fashion/Slow Art,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, inspired by the question “How are our clothes actually made?” On view through August.

“Maine’s Lithographic Landscapes Town & City Views, 1830-1870,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art. Explores the history of Maine town and city views during the first 50 years of statehood, through May 31.

Ongoing

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday. 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum. Free.

Music

Saturday 2/15

The Collins Band, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. Acoustic mix of blues, jazz, folk-rock and the good stuff in between, $12.

Sunday 2/16

Surf & Suds Music Series, 2-5 p.m., Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Executive Airport, 11 Atlantic Ave. Los Pinguinos, Zombie Beach, The Three Wheelers, Curse of Kona. Free, flightdeckbrewing.com.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre St., Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Karaoke, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Thursdays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Open Jukebox, 7 p.m. to midnight, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Play tunes for free every Friday, brunswickdowntown.org.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater

“The 39 Steps,” The Theater Project, 14 School St., parody of classic thrillers, $10-$20, 729-8584.

