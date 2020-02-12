GRAY — Gray and New Gloucester recreation departments are partnering to offer the first ever Gray-New Gloucester Winter Fest March 6-7.

The event will be held at Pennell Park at the Gray Town Hall Complex, 24 Main St.

On Friday from 5:30-7 p.m. there will be ice skating, a bonfire and music. Activities on Saturday, from 12-1:30 p.m., will include a snow sculpture contest, skating skills challenge, maple candy demonstration and snowshoe obstacle races.

During the event, the snack shack will be open, with all proceeds benefiting the rec scholarship funds of both towns.

