WINDHAM — This month’s Speak Out will focus on the Sebago Lakes Region Fuller Center for Housing, a new nonprofit that helps elderly people remain in their homes safely, through renovation work like installing ramps.
The show will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in Council Chambers at Town Hall, 8 School Road.
It can be watched on Channel 1303, on the web or on Facebook.
