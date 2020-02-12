SOUTH PORTLAND — The South Portland Conservation Commission has a vacancy that can be filled by any resident of any voting district. Those interested are encouraged to attend one or two meetings to get a feel for the commission’s work before applying for the opening. Applications can be found on the city’s website at southportland.org. Call the City Clerk’s Office at 767-3201 for more information.
