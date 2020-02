NORTH BERWICK- Brenda Chase Jones, 64, passed in Kennebunk on Feb. 2, 2020.The full obituary is available at the Chad E. Poitras / Neal & York Funeral Home website, www.mainefuneral.comA service will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 12 p.m., noon, at the Hollis Center Church, 388 Hollis Rd, Hollis Maine. Burial will be at a later date at Meeting House Hill Cemetery in Hollis.

