PORTLAND – Catherine Marie Brown “Cathy”, 63, passed away at her place of residence on February 3, 2020, due to health complications. She was born August 27, 1956, in Portland, the daughter of Alton L. Brown and Marie H. DiCandia-Brown of Portland.

Cathy was a very genuine, compassionate, giving, kind, loving person and touched so many people by her generosity. Without hesitation, the most important to Cathy was spending her time with her family and friends, whether it was for a gathering or helping someone in need. Cathy was known for having a ‘heart of gold’ as she spent countless hours collecting bottles to give to various charities. Cathy enjoyed movies, playing bingo, card games, and was passionate about reading and had a love for animals. She was a devout Christian and was a member of Greater Grace Bible Church.

She was predeceased by siblings, Gary S. Brown, Teresa J. Brown-Curran and grandson, Brandon L. Brown. She is survived by a sister, Patricia A. Wakefield and her two sons, Clayton L. Brown of Westbrook and Adam J. Brown of Portland. She also has two other grandchildren, Matthew N. Breen and Sadie-Jane M. Brown.

A visitation hour will be held from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland, where a memorial service will follow at 11 a.m.

Cathy’s burial will be held in the spring at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland. To offer condolences and share memories with the family please go to www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

