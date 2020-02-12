SACO – E. Lorraine Stoddard Ellsworth, 82, of Saco passed after a brief illness on February 10, 2020 at Mercy Hospital. She was born in Raymond on January 1, 1938 the daughter of Morton Stoddard and Anna Briely. She graduated from Portland High School in 1955. She was married to Raymond Ellsworth in April of 1955. They later divorced but maintained a relationship for years and welcomed Ray’s last wife, Valentine (Tina) Ellsworth as an integral part of the family. She worked many different vocations but most of her time was spent raising her five children. She is survived by her sister, Mary Ross, of Polson, Montana, her five children; Karen Ellsworth and partner Cindy of Augusta, Lorraine Brooks of Portland, Anthony Ellsworth and wife Patricia of Lyman, Marjorie Jarry and husband Bryan of Buxton, and Susan Ellsworth and partner Rich of Chapel Hill, her grandchildren Ryan Ellsworth, Jeannie Cote, Amanda Ellsworth, Roy Jr. Brooks, Kari Ellsworth, Sean Ellsworth. She was also a proud great grandmother to seven great-grandchildren and an aunt to many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents, her son-in-law, Roy Brooks, her great grandson Daniel, and father of her children, Raymond EllsworthShe was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Some of her greatest joys are time that was spent with her family. She was fondly known by South Windham Village as Mrs. E and her door was always open to any and all. Her home was a menagerie of animals and neighborhood kids. She volunteered many hours to the foster grandparent program and the Waterboro school district. She was passionate about knitting blankets, sweaters and clothes for her grandchildren and the hospital where she donated many hats to the NICU. She was also a proud cat mom to her kitty, Salem.Lorraine’s family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Northern Light Hospice Care.A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 3 p.m., at the South Windham Community Church, 31 Main St., Windham.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.comIn lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lorraine’s name to the Animal Welfare Society of your choice.

