WESTBROOK – Edward “Bib” Willette Jr., 87, died peacefully at his home on Sunday morning, Feb. 9, 2020. He was born on Jan. 10, 1933, one of nine children, born to Edward and Yvonne (Richards) Willette Sr.

At a young age, a hard work ethic was instilled to Ed which led him to his different career ventures; but his first job in life was becoming a loving husband to Barbara Averill.

Ed worked as a contractor for many years before starting Ed’s batteries in 1975, which he owned and operated for 20 years before selling to his daughter and son-in-law. Ed’s last and favorite venture was Spring Street Lobster; he loved lobstering on his beloved boat, The Barbara Mae.

In “retirement” Ed and Barbara enjoyed spending winters in Florida. Ed will be remembered for his great sense of humor and the patriarch of his family.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Willette; his children, David Willette, Richard Willette, Vickie Matthews and husband Donald, Judy Simoneau, Lisa Sands and husband David; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four sisters, one brother, brother-in-law, Dale Averill and wife Sheila.

He was predeceased 11 years ago by his daughter, Jeannine Willette.

A period of visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, ME 04092. A memorial service will begin at 12 p.m., with a private spring burial.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the

Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102

