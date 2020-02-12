BIDDEFORD – Sister Estelle Leblanc, formerly known as Sister Estelle Marie, died at St. Joseph Convent, Biddeford, Maine, on Feb. 11, 2020, at the age of 98. Sister Estelle was born in Lawrence, Mass., on January 12, l922, to Eugene LeBlanc and Angelie Allard Leblanc. Sister Estelle was the first born of a family of four children. She received her elementary education at St. Anne and St. Theresa Schools in the Lawrence, Mass., area and her secondary education at St. Anne High School in Lawrence, Mass.

On August 25, 1940, Sister Estelle entered the Congregation of the Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, also known as the Good Shepherd Sisters of Quebec, in Biddeford. She earned her B.A. degree from St. Joseph College in North Windham with a major in English and a minor in history.

Sister Estelle taught for 26 years in public and private schools of Maine and Massachusetts. She also served as bookkeeper and treasurer for several years in various convents of the S.C.I.M. Community.

Sister is survived by two sisters, Theresa Gagnon and her husband, Russell of Cape Cod, Mass., and Marcelle Donahue of Methuen, Mass.

The hours of visitation at St. Joseph Convent, 409 Pool Street, Biddeford, will be on Friday, February 14, from 6-8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph Convent, 409 Pool Street, on Saturday, February 15, at 10:00 am.

The burial will at St. Joseph Cemetery, Biddeford.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

