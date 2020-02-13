BIDDEFORD — Leslye Enid Small of Biddeford Pool passed away at her home on Feb. 3, 2020.

The daughter of the late Lenore and Leo Brown, Mrs. Small was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick J. Small and her daughter, Lisa Maxine Young. Celebrating her legacy are: two children, Pamela Small Oliver and Michael Small; son-in-law, Richard Young; six adoring grandchildren, Elyse Oliver, Matthew Young, Mark Young, Michele Young, Megan Small, and Jordan Small; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at Hope Cemetery at a date in the spring to be determined. Until then, those who knew her are welcomed to share remembrances by writing to P.O. Box 214, Biddeford Pool, ME 04006, ATTN: Leslye Small.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory please consider the Alzheimer’s Association Maine Chapter, 383 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, Maine 04074 or the Maine Cancer Foundation, 170 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth, Maine 04105.

Arrangements are by Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home located 365 Main St., Saco.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: