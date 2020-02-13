BIDDEFORD — Michael T. Boston passed away on Feb. 2, 2019 in a hospital in Exeter, New Hampshire.

He was born in Biddeford, Maine, on Aug. 16, 1959, the son of Barbara Dupuis Boston and William Boston. The family resided in Kennebunk, Maine, and then Holliston, Massachusettes. Michael returned to Biddeford, Maine, briefly and worked at Volk. He then ventured to Hollywood, California, on his own and remained there for approximately 13 years. Michael returned home and lived in Kennebunk, Maine, where he met Diane Perry and they married. During their marriage they had moved into a log cabin in Shapleigh, Maine, at which time Michael began breeding Siberian huskies, at times he had upwards of 20 dogs. Michael became a truck driver and worked for Oakhurst, Sysco, and then Shaws until his death. Prior to his death, Michael had been residing in Newmarket, New Hampshire, for about 16 years when he became ill with cancer. He fought hard and the cancer had gone into remission but it returned with a vengeance and caused his death one year ago.

Michael had been particularly close to his aunt Donna Dupuis who was only two months older than her. They spent many holidays together dining at the White Barn Inn in Kennebunk, Maine. It was an ongoing joke that she was often mistaken for his wife.

He was preceded in death by: both his parents; and his older brother William, of Franklin, Massachusettes.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in honor of Michael. St. Jude’s was a charity that Michael donated to over many years and donations to that charity would be appropriate and much appreciated.

