BUXTON- “Ed” Edward S. Quarles, 79, passed away on Feb. 9, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Mavie; children, Jasmine, Seth, and Heath; his brothers and sisters; and 11 grandchildren.

Burial will be private at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website www.mainefuneral.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous