GRAY – Nancy E. Hanson, 54, of Gray, Maine, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 10, 2020. Nancy was an avid sports fan, you could find her at high school basketball games, the Boston Celtics, and everything in between. If she wasn’t at the games, she was watching them on television or streaming them on her computer. Nancy was a kind-hearted, and generous woman. Nancy loved to care for others, and help those in need. Nancy was described as a “second mom” by the many young people she met. She enjoyed volunteering during school functions, the Maine Hunger Initiative providing food to children under 18, and The Little Lady Dribbler Basketball team. Nancy was known to light up any room she entered with her bright smile, and talkative nature. She had a passion for making those around her happy, always willing to listen or give a lending hand. Nancy will always be remembered as the life of the party. She loved to travel with her family; whether she was going up to Northern Maine to camp, or to the Southernmost Point of the United States in Hawaii, she seeked adventure, and new experiences. Nancy was a great mother, wife, friend, and mentor. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 28 years, Henry Hanson and daughter, Emily Hanson, her father, Richard Hodgkin, mother, Sheila Hodgkin, sister, Susan Zaccardo, and nieces, Ashley and Kaitlyn Morrill. She will be missed by many as she left an impact on each person she’s met.

May Nancy Rest in Peace.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Road, Gray. A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, at the New Gloucester Bible Church in New Gloucester, 218 Lewiston Road, New Gloucester.

