AUGUSTA – On Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, Justin D. Dennett, a loving father of three children, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 36.Justin was born on Feb. 22, 1983 in Dallas, Texas to Dennis M. Dennett and Robin A. (Rouse) Dennett. He attended Cony High School and after graduating in 2002 he went on to receive his Bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of Southern Maine. Following graduation, Justin had a successful business career in insurance and banking which included several President’s Elite Awards through AAA Insurance. Justin had a deep passion and talent for hockey, achieving Maine’s Class A First Team All-State Defenseman two times along with a Travis Roy Award nomination. He was renowned for his love of sports, particularly the Boston Bruins and Dallas Cowboys. Above all, he was a devoted father who loved spending time with his children and his family. Many of you may have known Justin as Dennett, Denbo, or J.D., notorious for his sense of humor and his kind and compassionate spirit. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. Justin is survived by his parents Dennis and Robin Dennett of Augusta; two sons and daughter, Gavin, Blake and Mackenize Dennett and his former spouse, Heather Dennett, all of Saco,; brother Kyle Dennett and wife Stacie Dennett and their children Kayden and Addyson of Chelsea; brother Matthew Dennett of Portland; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.Family and friends may attend visitation from 1-2 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow on Justin’s birthday, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

GoFundMe to support Justin’s surviving children – Gavin, Mackenzie & Blake. The link to the page can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/dennett-children-trust

