WINDHAM – Lisa Marie Galipeau, 51, passed peacefully at Gosnell House on Feb. 9, 2020, after her 16 month courageously strong battle with cancer. Beside her was the love of her life, Jim Powers, and her loving family.Born Nov. 10, 1968 to Donald Galipeau and Jean “Cantwell” Galipeau, Lisa grew up in Westbrook, and attended Westbrook schools. Lisa moved to Windham where she resided for the last 20+ years. Lisa dedicated and devoted herself to raising her two beautiful daughters and went on to become the proud grandmother of her two amazing grandchildren. Lisa worked as a Pharmacy Technician in Westbrook and later became a bartender at Lakes Region Eagles for many years of which she was also a member. If you were lucky to know Lisa, or even if you just met, you could feel the compassion, kindness, loving, spirit she was. Her personality and infectious smile made you feel as if you were the most important person in the room. Her wittiness and sense of humor at Gosnell, while friends and family filled her room, made it worth the wait in line to sit, chat, and hold her hand, all while she was consoling “us”. As her Aunt Norma put it, “she was not given the years hoped but she gave us the gift of herself.” Her greatest passions were the color of purple, her love of dolphins to include the Miami Dolphins, her dog Mitch, and cats Emmylou and Helen. But her greatest passion, was the special love she shared with Jim for the last 14 years of her life.Lisa is survived by the love of her life Jim Powers; her parents, Don and Jean Galipeau; her daughters, Amanda Campbell and partner Chris, and Sabrina (angel girl) Campbell and partner Nick; her grandchildren, Christine, and her little buggy boy Cayden; her sister Renee Gore and husband John all of Windham and her brother David Galipeau and wife Joanne of South Portland; her Godmother/Aunt Norma Galipeau as well as many aunts, uncles and nieces.We would like to give a special thank you to New England Cancer Specialists and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House of Scarborough.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. Lisa’s “Celebration of Life” will immediately follow at the Lakes Region Eagles, Route 302 in Windham. As a tribute to Lisa, feel free to display or wear the color Purple.To express condolences or participate in Lisa’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Family requests in lieu of flowers, please make donations in Lisa’s name to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

180 US Rt.1

Scarborough, ME 04074

