GORHAM – Rita Rodgers, of Gorham, passed on from this life, after a brief illness and stay at the Gosnell House in Scarborough, on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

Rita was born in Boston on June 22, 1935 to J. Harry and Doris (Dickinson) Frotton. In her early years, she cultivated her “mom” skills by caring for five younger siblings so her parents could work to support the family. After graduation from Sanford High School, she worked at Sanford Trust Company, then Gorham State Teachers’ College in Administration.

She met her husband, William Rodgers, while having her hair styled by his mother at Marjorie’s Beauty Shop in Springvale. William smartly decided to quickly ask her out, and they were married in 1957 after a year of dating. After their daughters were in school full-time, Rita resumed her career in Administration at the Westbrook High School Guidance office, where she worked, and enjoyed friendships with many students and colleagues, until her retirement.

She was a frequent player at River Meadow Golf Course in Westbrook, traveled with her husband to Myrtle Beach and Florida for several winters, and, later, enjoyed being “Grammy” to her two beloved granddaughters, keeping a playroom of toys for their visits. She loved to go on shopping trips with her daughters, and when they were old enough, her granddaughters. She was always so thoughtful when choosing gifts for loved ones, and quick to assist friends, neighbors, and family members when they needed her.

Rita was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, William Rodgers. She is survived by her daughter Pamela Rodgers, husband John Patriquin and extended Patriquin family; her daughter Jean Bassford, husband Andrew Bassford and granddaughters Emily and Katherine Bassford.

Her family extends their thanks and gratitude to the caregivers at the Gosnell House, who treated us all with competency and compassion during Rita’s final days.

Rita always had a kind word or clever quip for everyone she encountered. She was an energetic, beautiful soul who will be missed by her broken-hearted family and friends, long-time and new.

She requested a private graveside service this spring, at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in West Newfield, ME.

Her family encourages all to remember her by hugging your own friends and family and supporting a worthy non-profit of your choice.

