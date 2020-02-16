WESTBROOK – Dennis Everett Axelsen, 70, passed away Feb. 10, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. He was born Sept. 24, 1949, a son of John and Althea (Gammon) Axelsen.

Dennis grew up in Westbrook and was a graduate of Westbrook High School in the class of 1967. Following High School, Dennis enlisted in the Air Force and proudly served for over three and a half years during the Vietnam War. Upon his honorable discharge, Dennis held various job titles, but his favorite was working as an ice cream maker for Deering Ice Cream in Portland.

Dennis was a much-loved local guy who easily befriended all he met. He was a common face found at American Legion Post 197 (Conant Street) in Westbrook where he served as a Past Commander for two terms, from 1989 to 1991 and again from 1997 to 1999. He could also be found playing cards every Saturday at the Eagles Club in Westbrook. Above all, Dennis’s biggest passion in life was his family, his daughter and grandchildren meant the world to him.

He is survived by his daughter, Leanna Murphy and her husband Sean; grandchildren, Dylan Axelsen-Ezzy, Gage Humiston, and Ashlynn Murphy; his mother, Althea Axelsen; his siblings, Jerry Axelsen, Wayne Axelsen and his wife Jean, Sally St. Pierre and her husband Jeff, and a sister-in-law Janice Cairnes Axelsen.

He was predeceased by his father, John Axelsen; and his brother, Johnny Axelsen.

A period of visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, ME 04092. Military honors will take place at 12 noon. To express condolences or participate in Dennis’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

