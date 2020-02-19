BATH – Franklin R. MacNeil, 86, of Webber Ave, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at home.

He was born in Bath on April 22, 1933, a son of Cecil R. and Ethel S. (Jacobs) MacNeil. He graduated from Morse High School then served in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Valley Forge during the Korean Conflict.

On Sept. 14, 1957, he married Sylvia A. Pinkham of Five Islands.

He was a long-time letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Bath, retiring in 1988. Frank then worked as a custodian for the Bath School Department, delivered flowers for Kennebec Greenhouse and transported cars for many local dealerships.

Frank was an active member of the Bath United Methodist Church, enjoying the companionship of its Men’s Group. He was also a 50-plus year member of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Frank enjoyed the Yankees, the Patriots, local history, reading newspapers and spending time with family and friends. He rarely missed a chance for a friendly chat or a fresh baked good.

He was predeceased by daughter, Melanie J. MacNeil, brothers Walter and Gordon MacNeil and a sister, Frances Craig.

He is survived by his sweetheart, Sylvia P. MacNeil of Bath; sons, Joel MacNeil (Lisa) of Woolwich and Jamie MacNeil (Devon) of Wiscasset, daughters, Glenda MacNeil of Virginia, Doreen MacNeil of Bath, Sonia Taylor (Mike) of Albion and Arianne Dickinson (Carner) of W. Gardiner; brother, Raymond MacNeil of Florida, sister, Alice MacNeil of Raymond; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. A celebration of his life will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at the Bath United Methodist Church followed by a gathering of family and friends at the Church Fellowship Hall. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be made online at www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the

Bath United Methodist Church

340 Oak Grove Avenue

Bath, ME 04530

