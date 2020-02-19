SCARBOROUGH – Janice “Jan” Flint, 80, was surrounded by her family when she passed away at The Enclave of Scarborough on Feb. 14, 2020, due to complications from dementia. Jan was born April 29, 1939, in Patten, Maine, daughter of Robert and Catherine Boynton. The family later moved to Old Orchard Beach where Jan attended school to go on to be in the Drama Club, Student Council and a cheerleader and was always known for her bubbly personality and infectious smile she carried with her whole life. Jan married Duane Britton in 1956 and followed him while in the Air Force where they were stationed in Texas and Florida for several years while starting a family. Jan started working for Sears while in Texas and also when she returned to Maine. She later went to work for Vic’s Appliance for several years before retiring from Forest City Chevrolet. In 1980, Jan married Robert Flint, who recently passed away Sept. 14, 2019, and they were inseparable during their 40 years together. They enjoyed camping and made lasting relationships with friends along the way from one of their favorite camping spots, which was Kezar Lake, to several visits to Williamsburg with two very special lifelong friends. They loved the outdoors and were truly each other’s best friends. Jan’s favorite ways to relax would be working on her flower garden, reading and baking with her grand children. Jan and Bob were active members of Tory Hill Meeting House and you could see her every year in The Old Peabody Pew Play about a Christmas romance in a country church, that was a tradition during the holidays put on by the Dorcas Society, which she was a member of along with being in the choir. She also for many years was an active member of Tops and enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels.Jan was always most proud of her family and cherished every moment she had with them and always knew how to make those special moments memories last forever. The holidays were always special and she always had a magical way filled with lots of love and warmth.Jan is survived by her five children, Sherry Berryman and her husband Jim Berryman, Lisa Nassif and her husband Keith Nassif, Laurie Deluca, Robert Flint and his wife Phyllis Flint and Ronald Flint, her brother Robert Boynton and his wife Sharon Boynton. Jan will be missed by her eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who she loved and cherished and by Duane Britton who through the year’s right until the end had a very special and unique friendship and always looked out for one another.There will be a graveside service for the immediate family in spring. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for further information and to sign Jan’s guestbook.There will be a graveside service for the immediate family in spring. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for further information and to sign Jan’s guestbook.Dateline: ScarboroughIn lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in Jan’s memory to theDementia Society of America,P O Box 600,Doylestown, PA 18901

