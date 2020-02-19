WAYNE, Pa. – Ralph “Alan” Miller, 71, of Wayne, Pa, and Phippsburg, Maine passed peacefully the morning of Feb. 15, 2020. Alan was born in Philadelphia and raised in Springfield, Delaware County, Pa.

On April 11th, 1969 Alan met Kathy Jane Byrnes, to whom he met, proposed, and was engaged within 24 hours. The two were married on June 13th, 1970 and have had 51 wonderful years together. They have shared these years with their three children, Jeffrey Alan Miller and his wife Tammy Miller, of Portland, Ore., Wendy Miller Jung and her husband Nate Jung of Bath, and Michael Byrnes Miller and his wife Amy Miller of Wayne, Pa. He is also the proud grandfather of his nine granddaughters.

Alan attended Springfield High School, class of 1966, where he was involved in many activities. He served as President of the Operators Club, Band President and Student Conductor, Dance Band member, District Orchestra musician, National Merit Semi-Finalist, Orchestra President and Student Conductor, Regional Band musician. Alan performed in the Southeastern District Springfield High School Stage Band. He also was a member of the Southeast District Band, and the Mid-East All Star Band and Orchestra. Alan was a member of the Basketball, Cross-Country, Indoor Track, Tennis and Track teams. Alan was President of the Methodist Youth Fellowship at Covenant United Methodist Church, and sang in the youth choir for all of his high school years.

Alan graduated in 1970 from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, serving as social chairman for two years. He was a member of the Lightweight Crew team.

Alan then attended The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and graduated with a Masters of Business Administration in Financial Accounting in 1973.

Alan is a proud Marine, having served in the reserves from 1970-76 where he was a Staff Sargent, a hydraulics mechanic, a sheet metal-smith, Crew Chief for F-8 Crusaders, Crew Chief for CH-53D Super Stallions out of the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Willow Grove, Pa. He was the top shot in his class at Parris Island. To this day he holds the academic record for the Naval Aviation “A” School in Millington, Tenn. He was the last Marine Reservist with a Seat License, permitted to drive F-8’s under their own power. If you visit Willow Grove Air Base today you can see the F-8 Crusader which Alan himself parked and where it still remains.

Professionally, Alan has extensive experience as an expert witness in valuing businesses and securities, damages in individual and class action matters, the proper conduct of the investment banking business, and the operation of the securities markets. He is a legend in the securities law field, known nationwide for his expertise and theories that helped hundreds of thousands of defrauded investors over his career. He had testified at over 30 trials, mostly in federal court, where he had a perfect record.

1972 to 1976 – Associate, Senior Associate and General Manager with Howard and Co., a Philadelphia-based financial consulting company.

1976 to 1980 – Vice President, Corporate Finance at Butcher and Singer, Inc., a major regional investment banking firm based in Philadelphia.

1980 to 1983 – Senior Vice President of Philadelphia Capital Advisors, then the corporate finance services division of the Philadelphia National Bank. He was the youngest Senior Vice President of PNB during his time there.

1983 to Current – President and co-founder of The Philadelphia Investment Banking Company where he was active in all aspects of the business. He participated in or oversaw the firm’s corporate finance activities and was also very active in the evaluation and litigation support areas.

Alan’s service to his community was extensive over much of his life. He was elected to the Radnor Township School District Board of School Directors, where he served from1989-1993. He was Vice President of the Board, and Chairman of the Finance Committee.

Alan was very active in the music communities of the greater Delaware County Area.

At home we were often gifted with the sounds of his piano playing, lots of Barry Manilow and songs from the numerous musicals in which he played. Alan was a long standing member of the Pit Orchestras and performed in every single musical at Radnor Middle and Radnor High Schools for 32 years. He mostly played the Upright Bass in these musicals, but also played Trombone.

Over the years Alan was also a member of the Big Band from the Valley, Chester County Concert Band , Main Street Sound, Upper Darby Souza Band, and the Pennsylvania Symphonic Winds, among others. He truly loved playing music and listening to Jazz, especially Maynard Ferguson and Stan Kenton. Among his other favorites are Winston Marsalis, Doc Severson, and the musical compositions of John Williams.

Alan was a Boy Scout Leader for his sons’ troop in Drexel Hill. When the family moved to Radnor he continued to volunteer as an Assistant Scout Master, a member of the Troop Committee, and the Wreath Chairman for Radnor Troop 284.

Alan also coached Little League Baseball in Drexel Hill, Marple and Radnor Townships.

Recently Alan has enjoyed life at his home in Maine with his wife, children, and granddaughters. He loved fishing, spending time with his beloved dogs Beau, Annie, and Zelda, chopping wood, and boating on the Kennebec River.

Services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Covenant United Methodist Church in Springfield, Pa. Friends are invited to the viewing at 1 p.m., followed immediately by the church service at 2 p.m.

Arrangements by Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Broomall, Penn.

In lieu of flowers, Alan had much fondness and respect for these organizations.

Memorial gifts:

1 Love 4 Animals.

P.O. Box 1414

Southeastern, PA 19398

Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers Foundation

2361 Hylan Boulevard

Staten Island, N.Y. 10306

