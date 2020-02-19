BRUNSWICK – Chrystal (Mathison) Cloutier, 52, of Brunswick passed away Feb. 13 at 2:23 p.m. at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born ‪July 11, 1967, daughter to her deceased parents, Dennis and Constance Mathison.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Kevin Cloutier; daughter, Alanna (Cloutier) Makarewich, son, Scott Cloutier; four grandchildren, Connor and Ethan Makarewich, Cameron and Jordyn Cloutier. She is one of four siblings, Carol (Mathison) O’Farrell, Denise Mathison and the late Sherri Mathison. She has three sisters-in-law, Lori Cloutier, Ronda (Cloutier) Ranzetta and Melinda (Cloutier) Spruce, one brother-in-law, Ronald Cloutier Jr.; her in-laws are Ronald Cloutier Sr. and the late Marsha (Boyden) Cloutier; eight nieces and nephews, Tyler, Lucas, Calista, Adam, Brandon, Miranda, Emma, and Bryan; one great niece- Estella; multiple other friends and family members; and last but not least her pets, one dog named “Graham” and a cat named “Jericho”.

Chrystal will be remembered for the love she had for everyone and how proud she was being a grandmother “Geema”, for her big heart, sweet smile, strong will, and determination. She loved spending time with her family, going on “adventures” with her friends and family, eating lobster rolls, Danny’s hotdogs in the park, going for ice cream trips, going out to breakfast, shopping trips, family gatherings, and jamming out to her iPod. She was willing to do anything for anyone. She had a heart of gold. Despite all of her medical issues, she always had a smile on her face. She was always a favorite during her hospital stays and would make friends wherever she went. She will be missed by many.

There will be a celebration of life held ‪on Saturday, Feb. 22, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Old Robie School at Little Falls, 668 Gray Rd., Gorham ME 04038

