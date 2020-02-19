BATH – Thomas Morton Holbrook, 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Winship Green Nursing Center in Bath.

Tom graduated from Morse High School and attended University of Southern Maine. He entered in the U.S. Navy serving three tours in Vietnam. He was employed by Bath Iron Works for over 35 years.

Tom was a lifelong resident of Bath and dedicated most of his life taking care of his father and grandmother. He was a great collector of movies, loved history, music and sports.

He was predeceased by his parents, Morton T. Holbrook and Abby (McCabe) Holbrook.

Tom is survived by his brother, Terrance Holbrook and his wife Janice of Bath; nephews, Thomas Holbrook of Woolwich and Clifton Hallowell Jr. of West Bath, niece, Amy Haggett of Bath; great-nephews, Thomas Haggett and Christopher Hallowell; and multiple cousins; and an aunt.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath in the spring.

The family sends a heartfelt thank you to the staff at CHANS and Winship Green for their support during this difficult time.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to

CHANS Hospice

60 Baribeau Drive

Brunswick, ME 04011

