BRUNSWICK – Joseph M. Molnar, 82, died Friday Feb. 14, 2020 at Horizon’s Living and Rehabilitation.

Mr. Molnar was born Aug, 13, 1937 in Ossining, N.Y. a son of Joseph E. and Elizabeth Collins Molnar. He attended Horace Greely High School and entered into the U.S. Navy in 1957 and was immediately assigned to the Brunswick Naval Airbase, where he would be stationed most of his 25 year military career. He married Patricia Belanger at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, Old Orchard Beach in 1959.

He was a lifelong member of the American Legion, Brunswick. He had served as the president of the Harness Association, a selectman of Richmond and enjoyed several years playing the Men’s Softball League, Brunswick.

He sold cars at various dealerships in the area for 25 years

He was predeceased by two brothers, John Molnar and William Molnar, two sisters, Sandra Sarles and June Darling; a brother-in-law, Robert Belanger, who he raised as a son from age nine.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Molnar; three sons, Joseph M. Molnar Jr. and wife Connie of Westfield Ind., Peter E. Molnar and wife Kimberly of Richmond, Paul Edward and Wife Lisa of Brunswick, a daughter Mary Ann Molnar of Brunswick; a sister, Mary Ellen Morris and husband Richard of Dover Planes, N.Y.; eight grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.

Friends and family are invited to visit 2 to 4, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A funeral service, with military honors, will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

There will be a gathering at the American Legion in Brunswick following the service.

The family would like to thank everyone at Horizons Living and Rehab Center for the excellent and loving care they provided.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to the

Brunswick Recreation Department

220 Neptune Drive

Brunswick, ME 04011

