SOUTHPORT, N.C. – Inez Lorena (Lowden) Kierstead of Southport, N.C., 89, died Feb. 17, 2020.

Inez was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest love was her grandboys. She will be remembered by her friends and family as a very giving person. She loved to help others. She was a very spirited person always wanting to learn and do new things. Inez was a hard worker and met many challenging careers in her life time as well as taking and learning all kinds of crafts and hobbies from painting to basket weaving and cooking.

Though she lived her remaining years in Southport, N.C. at Carillon Assisted Living, now Elmcroft of Southport, her true love was Maine. She was born Aug. 15, 1930 in Calais, Maine. The daughter of Ralph Earl Lowden and Verna Preston Lowden Sprague. Inez attended schools in Milltown and Calais. She married Charles E. Kierstead Sept. 24, 1949.

She is predeceased by her parents; and one sister, Gwendolyn Malloch and her husband Charles.

Inez is survived by her two daughters Rebecca Hager and husband Irvin Hager of Cornelius, N.C. and Southport, N.C., Jan Hollrith of Ponte Verda, Fla.; and four grandsons, Walter “Salty” Brine III of New York, N.Y., Charles Brine of Cornelius, N.C., Adam Hollrith of Florida and Nathan Hollrith of Texas.

Inez is formerly from Brunswick where she resided from 1957 to 2001. In 2001 she moved to Huntersville, N.C. and then to Southport, N.C. She and her husband Charles also had a second home in Brandington, Fla.

She was a active member of the First Parish Church in Brunswick and the Southport Presbyterian Church, Southport, N.C.

In 1962 she obtained her state of Maine License of Cosmetology, in 1974 she received her LPN degree from SMVYI School of Practical Nursing and in 1985 she received her Maine Real Estate License.

Interment will be at Southport Presbyterian Memorial Garden at a date and time to be determined. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock – Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.

