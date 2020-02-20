BIDDEFORD — Supporters say public art in a community can create a greater sense of space and improve the quality of life. Biddeford city officials think public art would enhance the city, and to that end are creating a Public Art Committee. Those interested in being appointed to the committee should submit an application by March 13.

“The city of Biddeford is embarking on a program to establish new, and preserve existing, public art,” according to a city press release.

“Public art” is important, said Brad Favreau, the city’s economic development coordinator, who is the contact person for the committee, because it “helps establish a sense of place. It enhances quality of life.”

“I believe public art is important because it humanizes the built environment,” said Tammy Ackerman, executive director of the local arts nonprofit organization Engine. “It builds a bridge between past, present, and future. Public art brings cultural, social, and economic value to a community. It reflects who we have been, who we are, and who we aspire to be.”

The idea for a committee “was kicked around five years ago among some art-minded residents,” Favreau said. Since then, he said, “I heard people talk about it here and there.” He brought up the idea of a committee to put public art in place and/or preserve what already exists to Mayor Alan Casavant, who agreed the idea had merit.

Public art is not a new concept in Biddeford, said Ackerman. “Engine formed a public art committee a few years back and won a $5,000 Maine Arts Commission grant to create a public art master plan, which we did as well as develop a policy for procuring public art and coordinating RFPs. Engine successfully facilitated four murals, the 265 Main, York Street One Blue Sky, the New Mornings Natural Foods mural, and the Mainers mural at 32 Main.”

If additional public art is to be created, this is the time, Favreau said.

“With several major developments on Biddeford’s horizon that will bring new residents, businesses and visitors to the downtown, city officials are establishing the Biddeford Public Art Committee, which will encourage public art to be considered alongside development opportunities,” according to the release. Renovations to Biddeford’s mill buildings, like projects going on at the former Lincoln Mill and Riverdam Mill, as well as building’s in the adjacent downtown, are moving forward, the city noted.

“With all the new development happening, we feel this is the time to put public art in place, before the opportunity is lost,” Favreau said.

“Public art is so important to our ongoing renaissance,” Casavant said. “I believe that beauty helps to define who we are as a people, and, of course, it attracts the eye. Whether a sculpture, a mural, a fountain or whatever, artistic beauty is soothing to the soul and is another piece to the new Biddeford.”

Funding public art will be a challenge, Ackerman said. But because of current renovations projects, “the City has a unique opportunity with the millions (in) development coming into the city right now, to do a percent for art program,” she said.

However, Favreau said he wasn’t sure tapping developers for funds, especially for rehabilitation projects already in progress, would be feasible.

Although there is some public art already in Biddeford, most of the art are murals on downtown buildings, he said.

“Right now, murals are the closest thing we have to public art,” Favreau said. Additional public art could be more murals, “but that doesn’t rule out sculptural work or more vegetative works,” he said.

“I’d love to see more public art, and not just statues and murals but creative landscaping and interactive art,” Ackerman said.

There is “no public art process now in Biddeford,” he said. “Now seems like an opportune time to put something in place.”

“The goal of the new committee will be to create a sense of place for the community through public art pieces,” according to the release. “Members will first be tasked with establishing a public art policy and procedures. Once policies are in place, the committee will oversee the process of establishing public art projects. Tasks will include seeking funding, garnering input from the community, and guiding through to a finished product.”

Having a committee is important, Casavant said, “for input, guidance, and expertise.”

The majority of the seven- to nine-member committee will be made of community members, he said. “I believe it is important to have a committee that represents the diverse talents and creativity of the community,” Casavant said.

Candidates must be Biddeford residents and should have experience in art and design, such as art professionals, visual designers, architects and engineers, or have a strong interest in art. A city councilor and city staff member will also serve on the committee.

Ackerman said in an email she is in favor of a Public Art Committee but also has concerns.

“I think this committee is positive in that the City is now showing an interest in supporting a public art program and seeks to build on the foundation that Engine has built,” she said. “However, a public art committee should be apolitical and are frequently administered by an arts agency or an independent 501c3. The peril with a city-run public art program is it may thrive or die depending on who is in office.” She said while the current administration seems in favor of public art, future administrations may not.

Applications for appointment to the Public Art Committee are due March 13. The mayor will make the final selection of committee members by April 2. For more information about the Biddeford Public Art Committee, contact Brad Favreau at [email protected] or visit www.biddefordmaine.org/PublicArtCommittee

“Art is so important to a city’s culture and heritage, and as our city continues to evolve and prosper, I believe that we should accentuate our natural beauty with man-made pieces of beauty,” Casavant said. “Art is a way to bring people together in appreciation of beauty and talent. I look forward to seeing what this new committee can accomplish.”

