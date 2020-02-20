SBA offers free program in Saco

SACO — The Small Business Administration is a federal government agency that provides free services, assistance and information to help entrepreneurs and business owners succeed. On Thursday, Feb. 20

Brad Currie, the local Senior Area Manager of the SBA, will lead a session that will specifically cover what the SBA can do for your business in areas such as raising capital, selling overseas, and selling your products or services to the federal government.

SBA Opportunities with Financing, Exporting, & Selling to the Government will take place Thursday, Feb. 20 from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Hampton Inn, 48 Industrial Park Road., Saco.

To register, visit biddefordsacochamber.org, under the What’s New drop-down menu click on Events Calendar.

State seeks public comments on plan for workforce development programming

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Labor and the State Workforce Board have posted the 2020-2023 Unified State Plan for public comment.

The Unified State Plan is a requirement of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) — federal legislation that directs each state to develop strategies for its workforce development system, which is made up of multiple partners and stakeholders. The Unified Plan is designed to help job seekers access education, training, support, and employment in high-wage in-demand jobs, and to match employers with the skilled workers they need to thrive.

The Plan outlines the steps needed to address the state’s workforce needs and identifies tasks and duties of each state agency and core partners.

The State Workforce Board is now seeking public comments on the Plan. Anyone interested in reviewing and commenting on this workforce Plan can find it here: https://www.maine.gov/swb/reports/state_plan/2020-2023_state_plan/

Public comments can be submitted from through March 4 in three ways: by emailing [email protected], through the public comment form available at the link above, or, by mail to State Workforce Board, Attn: WIOA Unified Plan, 54 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333. Comments sent through traditional mail must be postmarked by March 4. Comments received after March 4 without an earlier postmark date will not be accepted.

The federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act was signed into law by the president of the U.S. on July 22, 2014. This federal legislation reauthorized the Workforce Investment Act (WIA) of 1998 and the Adult Education and Family Literacy Act. In Maine, WIOA core partners receive roughly $55 million in federal, state and other funding.

“We know that the success of our economy depends on the strength of our workforce and the innovation of our employers,” Commissioner Laura Fortman said. “This plan provides a roadmap to achieving these goals. I encourage you to read the plan and provide comments.”

