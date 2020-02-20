Author Talk planned for March 3

South Portland Public Library’s next Author Talk session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 and will feature Bruce Coffin. Coffin is author of “Within Plain Sight,” the latest in his Detective Byron series.

The Main Library is located at 482 Broadway in South Portland. Books will be available for purchase and signing. For more information, call 767-7660, ext. 2.

The event is sponsored by The Friends of South Portland Public Library.

Library schedules Celebrating Maine event

South Portland Public Library will host the first event in its Celebrating Maine at 200 Bicentennial events series, Maine at 200 – A Visual History.” The event, presented by Libby Bischof, is scheduled for 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Main Library, 482 Broadway in South Portland.

As the state’s bicentennial is celebrated, 2020 provides an opportunity to reflect upon Maine’s well-known history, as well as aspects of Maine’s past that have been glossed over or ignored. In this illustrated talk, visual historian Bischof will highlight significant events in Maine’s history through objects, drawings, maps, photographs, and postcards–highlighting a history of this land that stretches back over 12,000 years, long before the British and French arrived.

Bischof is executive director of the Osher Map Library and Smith Center for Cartographic Education, and professor of history at the University of Southern Maine, where she has taught for 13 years. She is the author, most recently, of “Maine Photography: A History, 1840-2015.” A public historian, she frequently travels around the state of Maine working with educators and local museums, libraries and historical societies on various aspects of Maine’s history. She resides in Gorham with her husband and children.

For more information, call 767-7660, ext. 2.

Cape Elizabeth H.S. Theatre presents ‘Executive Order’

A lame duck president decides he wants to go down in history by setting a Guinness World Record for Commander in Chief with the most executive orders, in “Executive Order,” Cape Elizabeth High School’s entry to the Maine One-Act Festival, written by Tim Ferrell and directed by Christine Marshall. Double bill with Cape Improv.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at Cape Elizabeth High School Auditorium. The high school is located at 345 Ocean House Road. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students/seniors. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.tututix.com/cehstheatre.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CEHSTheatreProgram/ or email [email protected]

Drum and bugle corp to hold information session

The Maine Regiment All Age Drum and Bugle Corp will hold a practice and informational session on Saturday, Feb. 22. The session is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stewart P. Morrill Legion Post 35, 413 Broadway in South Portland.

For more information, call 613-9196 or 409-4460.

NYA announces honor roll

North Yarmouth Academy released its first semester honor roll. The following local students attained honor roll status for the first semester:

Highest Honors, grade 12: Samson Shen, South Portland.

High Honors, grade 8: Charlotte McLatchy, South Portland; Grade 12: Charlotte Spies, South Portland.

Honors, grade 12: Kelty Jennings, South Portland.

For more information, call NYA at 207-847-5423 or visit www.nya.org.

