Atria Kennebunk held its annual Sweetheart Dance on Friday, Feb. 14. Students from the University of New England visited and danced with residents. This year, 15 students participated in the event and danced the night away to the music of the Larry “Flash” Allen Trio. Atria announced that Mr. and Mrs. Robert Meserve were crowned King and Queen of the dance.

