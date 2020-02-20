AUBURN — On Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, Germain (“Jim”) A. Garant, faithful husband and beloved father, passed away at Clover Nursing Home from complications of metastatic cancer. He was 86 years old.

Born on Jan. 14, 1934, in Lewiston, Maine, Germain attended St. Mary’s School through eighth grade; worked in area textile and shoe factories to support his family, and then enlisted in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of corporal while serving stateside during the Korean conflict. Following an honorable discharge, he married Theresa C. Duchesneau on June 16, 1956, at Holy Family Church in Lewiston. They relocated to Biddeford, Maine in 1966, where Germain found 13 years of employment at Westland Shoe in Saco. He was then employed for 21 years as a department foreman for Sebago, Inc. in Westbrook, Maine. Following retirement in 1993, he enjoyed a couple of years working as a driver for FISC, Lewiston, Maine.

Germain was a devoted parishioner of St. Andre’s in Biddeford, Main, and then St. Joseph’s in Lewiston, where he was a welcomed bass singer in the choir. He was a proud Wallace Assembly 4th Degree knight, in the Knights of Columbus Council #106, where he participated in the honor guard and drum corps. He also loved his community at Oak Park where he resided with Theresa for several years.

A curious and practical man, Germain self-taught how to perform small engine repairs, along with basic electrical and plumbing installations, and renovations, at a home on Fair Street that he and Theresa purchased when they returned to Lewiston, in 1978. Germain had a witty sense of humor and was keen on telling stories, tall tales and jokes; adept at teasing his daughters and wife; and quenched his bottomless thirst for knowledge about science and nature through reading Life magazines and watching PBS documentaries. He will always be rooting for the Pats and the Bruins.

Germain was preceded in death by his parents, Dominique and Yvonne (Bergeron) Garant and a sister, Berthe. He is survived by: his devoted wife of 64 years, Theresa C. (Duchesneau) Garant of Auburn, Maine; his two daughters, Felicia A. Garant of Falmouth, Maine, and Luisa B. Carrera and son-in-law, Mark W. of Monroe, Virginia; and a sister, Miss Therese Y. Garant of Auburn, Maine.

Thank you to all of the PTs and OTs over the years who worked with him and helped him realize his full potential for recovery after every health incident. Words cannot adequately express our gratitude to Clover and Androscoggin Hospice staff who caringly assisted him and his family through the end of his life’s journey.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared with Germain’s family at www.thefortingroupauburn.com

Visiting hours will be held at FortinAuburn on Thursday, Feb, 20, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Basilica of Sts. Peter & Paul (Upper Church) in Lewiston on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. followed by committal prayers with military honors at St. Peter’s Cemetery also in Lewiston.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer at www.mcfpc.org and/or Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice 15 Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, ME 04240 or at www.androscoggin.org

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.

