PORTLAND — Young Catholics from around Maine raised over $15,000 and collected thousands of food items during a wildly successful “Souper” Bowl of Caring.

The event, held on February 1-2, saw the young people gathering donations at several Maine parishes with 100% of the proceeds going to local charities that help tackle hunger in the community.

Among the participating parishes were:

Biddeford/Saco

Parish youth, parents, and college students gathered $2,440.84 at four Good Shepherd Parish churches (Most Holy Trinity Church, Saco; St. Joseph Church, Biddeford; St. Margaret Church, Old Orchard Beach; and St. Philip Church, Lyman) for food pantries in those communities.

Cape Elizabeth/Scarborough/South Portland

Children and teens at St. Bartholomew Parish in Cape Elizabeth, St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Scarborough, and St. John & Holy Cross Parish in South Portland collected $2,153.93 for local food pantries.

