Thanks to a grant from the Wiscasset-based Elizabeth Ann Leach Charitable Trust, the Animal Welfare Society’s Cleo Fund is expanding its spay/neuter resources for residents of Lincoln County.

Through a voucher system, the fund regularly offers reduced cost spay/neuter surgeries to income-qualified individuals statewide. Vouchers are given out on a first-come, first-served basis to qualifying individuals who apply for the limited number of monthly vouchers. With a voucher, pet owners make their appointment at a participating veterinarian to receive a reduced co-pay on spay/neuter surgery for their pet.

The grant has allowed the fund to reach Lincoln County residents specifically to provide vouchers for dogs and cats in need of spay or neuter surgery. With the grant, co-pays are reduced to $30 for cats and $55 for dogs. Pets will also receive a complimentary wellness exam, flea/tick preventative and vaccinations for rabies and distemper.

“We are so grateful for this generous grant,” said Abigail Smith, Animal Welfare Society executive director in a news release. “Because the Elizabeth Ann Leach Charitable Trust supports Lincoln County residents specifically, we appreciate this opportunity to align our missions and support the pets of Lincoln County. This grant will allow us to help many people with the resources needed to fix their companion animals, making their pets happier and healthier and reduce the burden of unwanted litters of dogs and cats.”

To apply, Lincoln County residents should visit animalwelfaresociety.org/cleofund/voucher/. Vouchers applications can also be taken over the phone at (207) 773-6221.

