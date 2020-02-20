KITTERY – Donald C. Allen, 79, of Kittery Estates, passed away Feb. 14, 2020, in hospice care ending his struggle with kidney cancer.

He was born on March 30, 1940, in Cambridge, Mass., the son of Cecil and Hazel (Peterson) Allen. Donald was a graduate of Belmont High School (Massachusetts) and held a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bentley University. Donald worked as an accountant for Cambridge Rubber Company and Omni Communications for over 40 years. He married the love of his life, Barbara Allen in 1966. Together they raised their two daughters Christine and Hope in Reading, Mass., until retiring to Wells, Maine, in 2004.

Donald was an avid train lover and after retiring, he volunteered at the Wells Maine Transportation Center as a station ambassador for many years. Donald also volunteered his accounting services to Wells Urgent Care. He loved long drives through Maine’s coastal areas and enjoyed his time in his new state.

Donald also enjoyed his years exploring the country with his wife, visiting the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone National Parks.

Donald was predeceased by his brother, David Allen, and his wife, Barbara (Hurley) Allen. His fun-loving presence will be missed by his two daughters, Hope (Allen) Stamps and her husband, Eurie, of Woburn, Massachusetts, Christine (Allen) Ciaramitaro and her husband, Stephen, of Rowley, Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Quinn and Shannon Stamps, Desiree and Steven Ciaramitaro; his beloved cat, Princess, and many dear friends.

A graveside service is planned to take place in May of 2020 at MT. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, Mass. Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market Street, North Berwick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com

In memory of his fond attachment to his furry feline companions, memorial donations may be sent to Another Chance Animal Rescue,

P.O. Box 552,

North Berwick, ME 03906

