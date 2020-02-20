BRUNSWICK – Donald G. Lachance, 94, of Old Portland Road, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at his residence.

Donald was born in Brunswick in 1926, a son of Geoffrey and Matilda (Fournier) Lachance. He was an Army World War II Veteran having served in France and Germany.

Donald was predeceased by one son, Gary D. Lachance in 2007. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Chantal T. Lachance of Brunswick; one son, Neil Lachance and his wife Kristie of Brunswick, five daughters, Claudette Brassil of Brunswick, Rachel English of New York, Anne Lachance of Virginia, Alice Lachance and her husband Dana Snyder of Brunswick, and Lisa Lachance of California; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

At his request there will be no services.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

