SANFORD – Jeannette A. Belanger, 97, of Sanford, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Jeannette was born in Sanford on July 2, 1922, to Treffle and Lillian (Cormier) Perreault. She grew up in Springvale where she attended local schools. In 1945 she married her childhood sweetheart, Robert Belanger, and together they raised four children and shared 36 years of marriage until his death in 1981. During her working life she was employed at Allied Novelty Shoe in Springvale where she stayed for many years until she had to retire to care for her husband who had become ill.

Jeannette was a devout Catholic and had been a communicant of Notre Dame Church in Springvale and was an honorary member of the Sanford Lions Club. She enjoyed attending family gatherings and was affectionately known as “Mémère” by her family and even many of their friends. Jeannette was an avid Red Sox fan and loved doing puzzles and attending the sporting events and activities of her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered as a kind and loving woman who was deeply devoted to her family and will be dearly missed.

Jeannette was predeceased by her husband, Robert Belanger; two great-grandchildren, Alexander Holland and Bennett Coutu; four brothers, Edward, Valmore, Raymond and Emile Perreault; a sister, Lorette Carignan and her husband, Gilbert and a sister-in-law, Jacqueline Perreault.

Surviving are four children, Stella Dumont and her husband, Robert, of Shapleigh, Norman Belanger and his wife, Rebecca, of Tampa, Florida, Carol Coutu and her husband, Gerald, of Sanford and Paul Belanger and his wife, Katherine, of Lexington, Virginia; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great -grandchildren; her sister, Ethel Hackett of North Waterboro and her brother, Ronald Perreault and his friend, Norma, of Sanford.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., on Friday, February 21, at the Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home located at 29 Winter Street in Sanford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Saturday, February 22, at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, located on North Avenue in Sanford. Interment will be in the spring at Notre Dame Cemetery in Springvale.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Newton Center, Southern Maine Health Care and the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their outstanding care and compassion.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution to help team “Memere’s Girls” in a walk to support the Alzheimer’s Association of Maine.

Checks made payable to the Alzheimer’s Association

may be sent to:

383 US Route One #2C,

Scarborough, Maine 04074.

Please include a note with Jeannette’s name and team “Memere’s Girls” attached

to your donation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous