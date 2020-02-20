RUMFORD — Maranacook Alpine Coach Ron Gifford knew the Class B Alpine titles would be decided Thursday by who was left standing after each slalom run.

Gifford’s skiers stayed upright, and both the boys’ and girls’ teams earned state championships at Black Mountain.

It was the second straight title for the girls, who held off Fort Kent by eight points, with Yarmouth and Cape Elizabeth not far behind in third and fourth.

“Both days, we used all six skiers, and both days we got to the point where we had to have four stand,” Gifford said. “And they not only stood, (but) yesterday they moved up, and today they stood and skied solid and clean, and that’s what they needed to do.”

Katie Ide led the Black Bears with a seventh-place finish behind winner Abigail Landry of Telstar, who had a two-run time of 1:31.92. Giant slalom winner Eleanor Donahue of Yarmouth (1:33.05) and Anya Monson of Cape Elizabeth (1:33.55) rounded out the top three.

“This season, at least, I have been better at GS,” Donahue said. “In the past, I’ve been good at slalom, so I kind of wanted to step it up today.

“My first run, I almost skied into the boys’ course. (They’re) right next to each other. …”

The Maranacook boys trailed Fort Kent by 36 points after Monday’s giant slalom race, but overcame that deficit by placing four skiers in the top 18. The Black Bears finished with 1,475 points, followed by Lake Region (1,450), Yarmouth (1,445), Fort Kent (1,443) and Gray-New Gloucester (1,422).

“Big comeback (for the boys). Fort Kent had a bad day,” Gifford said.

Brothers Robbie McKee (1:25.95) and Samuel McKee (1:27.54) finished fourth and ninth, respectively, for the Black Bears. Dylan McGarr (15th) and Corbin Howe (18th) also scored.

“They really supported each other,” Gifford said. “The captains did a great job; the seniors did a great job. Nice blend of seniors and sophomores, and just really came together and made it happen.”

Cape Elizabeth’s Lathrop brothers pulled off another 1-2 finish, but this time Tiernen came out on top at 1:22.92, followed by Killian in second at 1:23.33.

“I liked the first run; it was fast,” said Tiernen, a junior who won his third straight slalom championship.

Despite his success in slalom, Lathrop said he doesn’t have a strong preference between the two Alpine disciplines.

“I am a ‘whatever day it is’ guy,” he said. “The course was good, solid snow, pretty basic course.”

