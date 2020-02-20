Each month, my dogs’ dental chews cost $104. Flea and heartworm medications are about $15 each, times six (2 x 3 dogs so $90 monthly). Food is roughly $100. Treats and toys cost extra. A warm coat for my thin-coated Southern boy was about $30 and his belly bands (doggie pull-ups) were $23. I have no people children, just the furry kind with big white teeth and several bad habits. They cost a small fortune and they are worth every penny.

Having a large pack in my house means that I give up a lot of other activities, like vacations, studying violin and sometimes even eating. But I would not exchange their love and companionship for anything lse in the world. They make me happier and healthier and really, really tolerant of hair. They are my dependents, but unfortunately I cannot deduct them from my taxes or declare them on my Census form. Side note — speaking of taxes, we have tax forms aplenty here at McArthur Library; we can print out what you need or help you find the right form for you; ask us at our reference desk upstairs.

Recently during a casual lunch, the conversation at the table turned to the 2020 Census. A person at the table explained that she never fills out the Census because she finds it an invasion of privacy. This statement surprised me because although it has been 10 years, I remember the Census questions being rather straightforward. Their data collection is far less invasive than what Facebook and Google harvest on a daily basis. Many smartphone apps look at our pictures, online history, text messages and they can even record your voice. Some clever apps actually listen via your tablets and devices as you carry on conversations. The Census has never sent me Chewy ads for dog diapers or Purina Pro Plan dog food, but the internet does! Moreover, accurate information from the Census has a huge positive impact on the local economy.

The government’s Census process is a Constitutional requirement and letters will start hitting households around mid-March, with a vast field of workers planning door-knocking campaigns shortly thereafter. This is all during a year where there is a heated presidential race competing for your attention, and given that it is the first Census to occur during the rise of social media, there are already efforts being made to combat the disinformation and ‘fake news’ that is out there. April 1st is officially Census Day, and that is no April Fool’s Day joke!

There are a number of things to consider when completing the Census. Numbers will determine redistricting for the House of Representatives and businesses use the information to decide where to build factories, movie theaters, banks and offices. This all adds up to job development, which is great for the economy. Some of the lesser known Census impacts are traffic congestion relief and improved allocation of 911 and emergency resources. The Census data collection process can even help health providers predict the spread of disease. These are just some of the many good reasons to accurately fill out your Census form when it arrives this year.

This year’s Census data will impact the distribution of more than $675 billion in federal funds. Those monies support schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other vital programs at the state and local level. Hence, accurate counts of our City’s information is vital. That is why McArthur Library is partnering with United States Census 2020 to help make the process even easier.

Please join us on Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. when Sterling Roop with the US Census Bureau will visit McArthur Library to answer any questions you may have about the process. The Census has a mere nine questions and can be completed online. Over the next couple of months, we will host several help sessions. We are here six days a week to answer all of your questions, and we have the internet access you need to fill out your Census information. Help us help you, and help our community and country at the same time!

