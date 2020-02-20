Library potluck meeting

The Friends of the Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 on the first floor of the library.

“We will be hosting our annual potluck meeting,” said Kerri Frazier, president of the friends group. “Bring a tasty dish that you would like to share and help us plan for future events at the library.”

Remembering city’s namesake

Col. Thomas Westbrook died, according to historical accounts, during a blizzard on Feb. 11, 1744, and his final resting place was not discovered until 1976 at Smiling Hill Farm.

Phil Spiller in a Facebook posting recently noted that this month also marks another important occasion in the city’s history. Westbrook was originally incorporated as Stroudwater on Feb. 14, 1814, Spiller said.

Col. Westbrook was born in 1674 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Westbrook served as a military leader and British mast agent, procuring large pines for use by the Royal Navy.

He was also a land speculator. He was buried in secret after some land deals went sour so creditors couldn’t grab the body for ransom. He was buried on farm land owned by his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Nathan Knight.

During the nation’s bicentennial observance, descendants of Westbrook’s sister, Roger Knight and Frances Marsh, assisted by Westbrook Historical Society, located Westbrook’s grave on part of the farm.

Police officers honored

Westbrook Police Det. Ryan Close and Officer Ben Hall received awards at Portland Police Department’s recent annual awards banquet for assistance last year.

Close and Hall received multiple Facebook congratulations. including one from Westbrook Mayor Michael Foley.

Hoopla

The Westbrook High School seniors will take on the school staff in a basketball game at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the school.

All proceeds go to Class of 2020 Project Graduation Fund.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: