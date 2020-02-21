Reading with purpose

Raymond Elementary School students’ Heifer International Read to Feed project was focused on challenging the students to read each day in exchange for donations that were given to Heifer International. This organization equips communities with sustainable tools that allow them to provide an income for themselves.

The students and local businesses raised funds to send two girls to school and buy some goats, a trio of rabbits, a hive of honeybees, flocks of chicks, clean water, a water buffalo, an alpaca and a pig. These livestock will be given to communities around the world who really need them. The Sebago Rotary Club presented Raymond Elementary students and Assistant Principal Beth Peavey with a check for $1,000 to go toward the project.

Meeting up again

Age Friendly Raymond has been on a winter break. The group has begun planning a new meeting scheduled to be held on March 9. Please visit agefriendlyraymond.org for the latest details on the meeting topics and location or more information.

Local youth artist celebrated

Portland Museum of Art is celebrating their Youth Art Month exhibit by selecting local youth to highlight their art. Olivia Gurney, a second grader at Raymond Elementary School, has been selected to exhibit her tempera painting, “Close Cow.”

“Olivia’s cow captures a whimsical playfulness with the eyes looking off to the left and the tongue sweeping off to the right,” said Robin Greely, Raymond Elementary School art teacher.

The exhibit runs Feb. 26 through March 29 at the museum.

Smile for library

Shop AmazonSmile and support the Raymond Village Library at the same time at no extra cost to you. AmazonSmile is a website by Amazon with the same products, prices and features as amazon.com. The benefit of shopping on AmazonSmile is that when you shop, AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the purchase price of eligible products to the charitable organization you select. On the site, you can also view the AmazonSmile wish list for the library and purchase items directly for the library. For more information, please contact the library directly at 655-4283.

Nature drawing course

Raymond Village Library will host a follow-up class to the introductory nature drawing class held last month. On March 11, Jessica Bates will teach elements of light and value with topics that include contour, gesture drawing skills and new components of shading. The class will be held from 6-8 p.m. Material fees for the class are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors. Contact the library to register or for more information at 655-4283.

