Mental Health First Aid

A Youth Mental Health First Aid course is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Gray-New Gloucester Adult Education Office Adult and Community Education Classroom, 10 Libby Hill Road. It is designed to teach adults how to help a youth or teen (ages 12-18) who is experiencing a mental health or substance use challenge or crisis. Topics covered include anxiety, depression and disruptive behavior disorders. The course introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development and teaches a five-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations.

Participants completing the course will earn eight continuing education credits and a three-year national certification from National Council for Behavior Health NCFBH. The training meets the state mandate for school staff in suicide awareness.

For more information, visit gray.maineadulted.org. Register at namimaine.org/events.

Recyclopedia

There’s a new Town of Gray website all about recycling: the Town of Gray Recyclopedia. Go to grayme-recycles.org and check it out.

Author at library

At 6:30 p.m. on March 4, Gray Public Library will host author Linda Greenlaw, author of five bestselling nonfiction books about life as a commercial fisherman, including “The Lobster Chronicles” and “All Fishermen are Liars.” Greenlaw, a Maine native and a former swordfishing boat captain, also writes the Jane Bunker mystery series. Greenlaw will be speaking about her career. The talk is sponsored by the Pat Barter Speaker Series.

Give blood

The American Legion Family is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Schedule your donation time at redcrossblood.org.

G-NG Winter Fest

New Gloucester Parks and Recreation and Gray Parks and Recreation will host a Winter Fest at 5:30 p.m. on March 6 and at 3 p.m. on March 7. The event is going to be held at Pennell Park at the Gray Town Hall Complex this year. It will kick off on Friday with some family skating, bonfire and music. Saturday afternoon will be packed with all kinds of family events and contests to participate in. Details about the schedule will continue to be added as the event draws closer. During the entire event, the Snack Shack will be open.

Public supper

First Congregational Church is hosting a public supper at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. The meal will include baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts. Cost for adults is $8 and for children under 12 is $4. Handicapped accessible. Contact 657-4279 or day of supper 657-3279.

