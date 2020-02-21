Potluck

Saint Joseph’s College is hosting a potluck at 12 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, on the college campus in the Alfond Center lounge. Attendees should bring a soup for the potluck and a can of soup for donation to the Standish Food Pantry. For more information, call Jenna Chase at 893-6627 or email [email protected]

Mystery lunch

A “mystery lunch” trip to the Greater Portland area is available to Standish seniors on March 4. Transportation is provided to the destination and leaves the Standish Municipal Center at 11 a.m. The trip costs $5 per person plus the price of lunch. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Meditation class

“Meditation for Stress Management” is at the Standish Municipal Center at 1 p.m. on March 4. Instructor Robert Beane, a Reiki master and holistic care practitioner, leads the class. The class is intended for adults ages 55 and up and costs $5 per person. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Pillo hockey

Beginning March 4, Edna Libby School will host Pillo hockey games from 3:15-4:15 p.m. Wednesdays for children in grades K-3. The program costs $25 per child. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Indoor flag football

A four-week introductory indoor flag football course for children grades 3-5 will begin March 5. The sessions run 3:15-4:15 p.m. each Thursday and will teach students the basic rules of the game as well as skills and drills. The course costs $30 per student. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Senior lunches

Active senior lunches for the coming month will be held at the Standish Municipal Center on March 11 and 25. All seniors from the Standish community are welcome, though reservations must be made by the Thursday before each lunch. The meetings begin at 11 a.m. and lunch is served at 12 p.m. Lunch is catered by Personal Touch Catering and costs $6 per person. To make a reservation, contact Donna Grovo at 675-3302.

