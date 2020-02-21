BATH – Beverly Joan Harris, 82, passed away Jan. 27, 2020 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. She was born March 31, 1937, a daughter of Nettie and Charlie Hughes of Phippsburg.

She is survived by her husband Lyndon B. Harris of 57 1/2 years. They raised four sons, Michael M., Timothy C., Daniel M. and Matthew J. She has a brother John Hughes of Phipsburg; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She loved spending time with her cats, Mitty and Max. She enjoyed the local Maine salt water beaches and walking along the beach searching for silver dollars and things that had washed ashore. She also enjoyed fishing for striped bass and blue fish. She loved to cook and would try just about anything. Along with cooking for the family she made cookies, pies, fudge and cheesecakes that she sold in their joint business , New Meadows Seafood Mkt., and became known as (Grammy B.) “The Cookie Lady”.

She worked in the business hand picking crabmeat, lobster and shrimp when available. A portion of the money that she obtained from the things she made she saved to help finance trips to Branson, Mo., and the Great Smoky Mountain National Park in Tennessee, which was an annual event. On these trips she met numerous country performers that have signed autographs made out to her personally. She has these photos in a folder which is on display at New Meadows Seafood Mkt.

She will be sadly missed by everyone that knew her. There will be a casual graveside service at the Morningside Cemetery in Phippsburg in the spring, late May or early June followed by a celebration of life at the American Legion Hall on Congress Ave. in Bath.

