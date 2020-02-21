TOPSHAM – Robert “Bob” G. Machin, 88, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at The Highlands. He was born in Queens, N.Y. on Feb. 15, 1931 to Wilfred D. and Janie (Beckett) Machin.

He attended local schools and the Art Students League of New York. Upon graduation, Robert began working with his father at their family advertising design company, W.D. Machin Inc., where he stayed until his retirement.

He married the love of his life, Catherine Kamalsky, in Pleasantville, N.Y. on March 2, 1952, and the couple raised their family of three sons in the home he built in Thornwood, N.Y.

His father’s passion for painting the coastal landscape of Maine brought him back to his childhood memories, and Catherine and he relocated to Brunswick 32 years ago.

Bob was an enthusiastic fly fisherman who enjoyed the outdoors from photography to cycling. He was a gifted craftsman that created stained-glass masterpieces, being commissioned by restaurants and homes. But the thing that Bob cherished the most was spending time with his wonderful family.

He is survived by his love of 68 years, Catherine; his three sons, Richard and his wife Clara of Mexico, Gary and his wife Jacqueline of Brunswick, Christopher and his wife Sharon of Wappingers Falls, N.Y.; grandchildren CJ, Zach, Sean, Nicole, Jennifer, Alexandra and Gavin; and great-grandchildren Layla Belle, Sean Jr. and Eloise. Robert is predeceased by his older brother Wilfred “Bill” Douglas Jr.

Bob will surely be missed by all that knew him.

A memorial mass in Robert’s honor will be held 11 a.m. April 18, at St.John’s Catholic Church in Brunswick. The family would like to thank Dr. Paul Hyman for his kindness and caring. To express your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers the family wishes for any donations in Bob’s memory be made to:

St. John’s Church

