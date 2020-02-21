CAPE ELIZABETH – Mrs. Elizabeth M. Plante, 93, of Cape Elizabeth, formerly of Suncook, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Cape Memory Care in Cape Elizabeth.Born on July 25, 1926, in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Ernest P. and Marie Anne (Brosseau) Gilbert.Elizabeth was educated in the local schools and went on to work as an electronic assembler for Northern Telecom. She enjoyed dancing, speed walking and traveling while her health was good. She was a lifelong communicant of St. John the Baptist Church and was active with the Ladies of Sainte Anne.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert Plante in 1986 as well as her siblings, Theresa Campbell, Gerrard Gilbert, Roger Gilbert, Lucien Gilbert and Rita Lemay.She is survived by her sons, Ronald Plante and his wife Niki of South Portland, Denis Plante and his wife Carol of Scottdale, Ariz., and Michael Plante and his life partner Even Fable of Los Angeles, Calif.; grandchildren, Kristine Brown and her husband Mitchell of Scarborough, Mary Beth Smith and her husband Phil of Old Orchard Beach, Ellen McDermott and her life partner Bridget Sciales of New York, N.Y., Chad Sher and his wife Kara of Danvers, Mass., Judd Sher and his wife Erin of San Anselmo, Calif., and Kari Jordan and her husband Scott of Cumberland Foreside; great-grandchildren, James Brown, Kayla Brown, Austin Brown, Brandon Veilleux, Micah Sher, Jaden Sher, Jonah Sher, Nate Sher, Abby Sher, Libby Sher and Caleb Jordan as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.The family would like to thank Cape Memory Care, all the staff and her physician, Dr. J. T. DeGrinney of Scarborough, for the care given to Elizabeth while at Cape Memory Care.Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 25, from 4-6 p.m., in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main Street, Pembroke, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 26, at 10 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Church, Allenstown, N.H. Services will conclude at St. John the Baptist Cemetery Chapel, Allenstown. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.comIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elizabeth’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association,166 S. River Road #210Bedford, NH 03110or toSt. John theBaptist Church10 School StreetAllenstown, NH 03275

