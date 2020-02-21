WINDHAM – Glenn S. Libby, 93, passed away February 16, 2020 at the Gorham House. He was born on October 4, 1926, a son to George and Lucie (Brown) Libby.

Glenn attended Windham schools and married Gladys (Hayes) Libby in 1943. In his younger years Glenn worked in the mills of South Windham and as a truck driver for M.L. Rogers. His career then took him to Merrill Transport Co. as Purchasing Agent, retiring some 25 years later as Terminal Manager. After retirement Glenn became a land developer, developing “Hillcrest Estates” of Windham.

Glenn was a longtime fixture in the Windham Community, serving on many town committees. He was a Mason with the Presumpscot Masonic Lodge in Windham, a member of the Windham Kiwanis Club, and a life member of the Windham Gorham Rod & Gun Club, Sportsman Alliance of Maine, and Windham Historical Society.

Glenn was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and spending time at the camp on Moosehead Lake and at Dundee Pond.

He is survived by his son, Stephen Libby; daughter in law, Linda P. Libby; grandchildren, Allen Libby and wife Tammy, Karen Bacchiocchi and husband John, Keith Libby and wife Samantha, Adam Libby and wife Wendy, Tracey Daniels-Kenney and husband Shawn; several great grandchildren; and siblings, William Stevens and wife Linda, and Thora Keating and her husband Edward.

He was predeceased by his wife, Gladys; children, Stanley Libby and Jane Libby Daniels Howard, daughter in law, Linda L. Libby; and siblings, George Libby, Barbara Richardson, Priscilla Mannette, Virginia Charlton, and Martha Berry.

Glenn’s family is forever grateful to the staff of Gorham House for their compassionate care and unconditional love.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 1pm to 2pm at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. A memorial service will begin at 2pm. To express condolences or participate in Glenn’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous